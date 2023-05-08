Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates face the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In a 105-86 loss to the Heat (his previous game) Brunson produced 20 points, six rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a bet on Brunson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 27.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.4 Assists 5.5 6.2 5.8 PRA 35.5 33.7 37.2 PR 29.5 27.5 31.4 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.3



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

Brunson has taken 17.6 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 16.3% and 17.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Brunson's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 25.6 assists per contest, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 38 20 6 8 0 0 0 5/2/2023 39 30 5 2 6 0 2 4/30/2023 40 25 5 7 0 0 1 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

