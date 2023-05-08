After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will hand the ball to JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .222 with two doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • In 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), Trevino has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In three games this season, he has homered (13.6%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Trevino has driven in a run in eight games this year (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (31.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 10
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
  • The Athletics' 7.25 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics will send Sears (0-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.06 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.06, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.