Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on May 6, Hart put up 15 points and 12 rebounds in a 105-86 loss against the Heat.

With prop bets available for Hart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.8 11.5 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 8.7 Assists 3.5 3.8 2.8 PRA 23.5 21.4 23 PR 19.5 17.6 20.2 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat

Hart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Heat have allowed 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Josh Hart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 38 15 12 2 2 0 1 5/2/2023 32 14 11 9 2 0 1 4/30/2023 43 10 8 4 0 1 0 3/29/2023 29 13 8 3 1 0 2 3/22/2023 30 12 4 3 2 1 2 3/3/2023 33 5 7 3 0 1 2 11/7/2022 37 12 9 8 1 0 2 10/26/2022 31 10 6 6 1 1 3

