The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Miami (6-19-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (23.1%) than New York (5-5-2) does as the underdog (41.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 11th in the league in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.1).

The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.

The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).

In 2022-23, New York has attempted 60% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

