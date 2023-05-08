The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat have a 2-1 series lead.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (208)
  • The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Miami (6-19-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (23.1%) than New York (5-5-2) does as the underdog (41.7%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Miami does it in fewer games (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

  • New York is 11th in the league in points scored (116 per game) and 12th in points conceded (113.1).
  • The Knicks are third-worst in the NBA in assists (22.9 per game) in 2022-23.
  • The Knicks are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
  • In 2022-23, New York has attempted 60% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.9% of New York's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 30.1% have been 3-pointers.

