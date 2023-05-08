Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-4.5)
|208
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Heat (-4.5)
|208.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Heat (-4.5)
|208.5
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|205.5
|-180
|+155
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116.0 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
- These teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 222.9 combined points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
- New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|24.5
|-125
|24.0
|Julius Randle
|23.5
|-125
|25.1
|RJ Barrett
|20.5
|-110
|19.6
|Josh Hart
|10.5
|-125
|9.8
|Quentin Grimes
|7.5
|-125
|11.3
