In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Heat Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Heat (-4.5) 208 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Heat (-4.5) 208.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Heat (-4.5) 208.5 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Heat (-4.5) 205.5 -180 +155 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
  • The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116.0 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.
  • These teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 222.9 combined points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
  • New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 24.0
Julius Randle 23.5 -125 25.1
RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6
Josh Hart 10.5 -125 9.8
Quentin Grimes 7.5 -125 11.3

