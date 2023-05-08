In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Miami Heat will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 116.0 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 113.1 per outing, 12th in NBA) and have a +240 scoring differential.

These teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 222.9 combined points per game, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 24.0 Julius Randle 23.5 -125 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6 Josh Hart 10.5 -125 9.8 Quentin Grimes 7.5 -125 11.3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.