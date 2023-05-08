How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 next to come.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- New York has put together a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
- The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks average more points per game at home (117.3) than away (114.8), and also concede fewer points at home (113) than away (113.2).
- At home, New York concedes 113 points per game. Away, it gives up 113.2.
- At home the Knicks are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
