The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 next to come.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

New York has put together a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Knicks score an average of 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average more points per game at home (117.3) than away (114.8), and also concede fewer points at home (113) than away (113.2).

At home, New York concedes 113 points per game. Away, it gives up 113.2.

At home the Knicks are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).

Knicks Injuries