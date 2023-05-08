The Miami Heat host the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle and others in this outing.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 8.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Randle's 25.1 points per game are 1.6 points more than Monday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (3.5).

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105)

The 24 points Jalen Brunson has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Monday (24.5).

Brunson's per-game rebound average -- 3.5 -- is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (4.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Monday (5.5).

Brunson has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+115)

Adebayo has scored 20.4 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.9 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Adebayo has pulled down 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Heat vs. Knicks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9-point scoring average is 5.6 less than Monday's over/under.

He collects 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Butler has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 lower than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

He 0.6 made three-pointers average is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.