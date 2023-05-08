The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -4.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.

The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 22.6 more points than this game's total.

So far this season, New York has compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total twice.

New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41 Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

