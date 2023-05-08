Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 206.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Heat
|-4.5
|206.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.
- The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 22.6 more points than this game's total.
- So far this season, New York has compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
- The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
- New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 206.5
|% of Games Over 206.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
|Knicks
|71
|86.6%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total twice.
- New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).
- The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|30-52
|8-22
|41-41
|Knicks
|46-36
|8-7
|44-38
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Heat
|Knicks
|109.5
|116
|30
|11
|13-12
|33-21
|19-6
|35-19
|109.8
|113.1
|2
|12
|25-36
|29-3
|38-23
|30-2
