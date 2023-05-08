The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup's point total is set at 206.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Heat -4.5 206.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York has combined with its opponent to score more than 206.5 points in 71 of 82 games this season.
  • The average over/under for New York's contests this season is 229.1, 22.6 more points than this game's total.
  • So far this season, New York has compiled a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
  • The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.
  • New York has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 206.5 % of Games Over 206.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6
Knicks 71 86.6% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • New York has gone 5-5 over its last 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have gone over the total twice.
  • New York's winning percentage against the spread at home is .463 (19-22-0). Away, it is .659 (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • New York has put together a 33-21 ATS record and a 35-19 overall record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 30-52 8-22 41-41
Knicks 46-36 8-7 44-38

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Heat Knicks
109.5
Points Scored (PG)
 116
30
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
13-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-21
19-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-19
109.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
2
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
25-36
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-3
38-23
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-2

