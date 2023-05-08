The injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 4 with the Miami Heat (44-38) currently has three players. The playoff matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, May 8 from FTX Arena.

The teams square off once again after the Heat took down the Knicks 105-86 Saturday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler recorded 28 points (and added four rebounds and three assists), while Jalen Brunson scored 20 in the losing effort for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Udonis Haslem: Questionable (Illness), Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Ankle), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Back), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

New York has put together a 35-19 record in games it scores more than 109.8 points.

In their previous 10 games, the Knicks are scoring 103.7 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than their season average (116).

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from deep.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in NBA).

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208

