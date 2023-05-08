Top Knicks Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Knicks' Julius Randle as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, May 8
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: FTX Arena
- Location: Miami, Florida
Knicks' Last Game
The Heat defeated the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Butler poured in a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Josh Hart
|15
|12
|2
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle is putting up team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is delivering 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.
- The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.
- Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|19.5
|3.7
|4.1
|1.4
|0.1
|1.5
|RJ Barrett
|19.7
|4.5
|3.4
|0.9
|0.2
|1.5
|Josh Hart
|11.5
|8.7
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.4
|9.3
|0.7
|0.7
|2
|0
|Julius Randle
|10.7
|5.8
|2.5
|0.4
|0.1
|1.1
