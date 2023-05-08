Monday's 7:30 PM ET game between the Miami Heat (44-38) and the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena features the Heat's Jimmy Butler and the Knicks' Julius Randle as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Watch Bam Adebayo, Randle and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat defeated the Knicks, 105-86, on Saturday. Butler poured in a team-high 28 points for the Heat, and chipped in four rebounds and three assists. Jalen Brunson had 20 points, plus six rebounds and eight assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 20 6 8 0 0 0 Josh Hart 15 12 2 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 14 3 1 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is putting up team highs in points (25.1 per game) and rebounds (10). And he is delivering 4.1 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

The Knicks get 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game from Immanuel Quickley.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 31% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Josh Hart gets the Knicks 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 19.5 3.7 4.1 1.4 0.1 1.5 RJ Barrett 19.7 4.5 3.4 0.9 0.2 1.5 Josh Hart 11.5 8.7 2.8 0.9 0.3 0.9 Mitchell Robinson 6.4 9.3 0.7 0.7 2 0 Julius Randle 10.7 5.8 2.5 0.4 0.1 1.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.