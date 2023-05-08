After hitting .219 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees face the Oakland Athletics (who will start JP Sears) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .188 with a double, two home runs and three walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in nine of 15 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has homered in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has driven in a run in five games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this year (26.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings