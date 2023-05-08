Obi Toppin and his New York Knicks teammates hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, a 105-86 loss versus the Heat, Toppin put up five points.

With prop bets in place for Toppin, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 10.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 4.0 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA -- 11.2 16 PR -- 10.2 14.8 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.7



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Obi Toppin Insights vs. the Heat

Toppin is responsible for taking 5.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.3 per game.

Toppin is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Toppin's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.

On defense, the Heat have conceded 109.8 points per contest, which is second-best in the NBA.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Obi Toppin vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 17 5 3 1 1 1 1 5/2/2023 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 4/30/2023 31 18 8 0 4 0 1 3/29/2023 17 6 3 4 2 0 0 3/22/2023 12 3 4 1 1 0 0 3/3/2023 12 2 1 2 0 1 0 2/2/2023 14 7 2 0 1 0 0

