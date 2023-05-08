Quentin Grimes NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 8
Quentin Grimes will hope to make a difference for the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into Grimes' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|11.3
|12.5
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.2
|2.5
|Assists
|--
|2.1
|1.8
|PRA
|--
|16.6
|16.8
|PR
|--
|14.5
|15
|3PM
|1.5
|2.2
|2.3
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Heat
- Grimes is responsible for attempting 8.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.5 per game.
- Grimes is averaging 5.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.
- Grimes' opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.0.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- On the boards, the Heat are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest.
- Looking at assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Quentin Grimes vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/6/2023
|22
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5/2/2023
|26
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/30/2023
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|36
|23
|8
|4
|5
|0
|1
|3/22/2023
|26
|22
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|25
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2/2/2023
|37
|17
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
