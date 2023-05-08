The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Monday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent time on the court, a 105-86 loss to the Heat, Barrett tallied 14 points.

We're going to break down Barrett's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 19.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.4 PRA 27.5 27.4 27.6 PR 24.5 24.6 24.2 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Heat

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 16.1% and 14.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barrett is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Barrett's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Heat are second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have given up 41.9 rebounds per contest, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per contest.

Giving up 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 25 14 3 1 2 0 0 5/2/2023 38 24 3 3 5 0 0 4/30/2023 40 26 9 7 1 0 1 3/29/2023 34 12 5 0 2 1 0 3/22/2023 36 26 6 5 3 0 0 3/3/2023 29 17 2 2 0 0 1 2/2/2023 41 30 8 4 0 0 0

