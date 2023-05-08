You can find player prop bet odds for Gleyber Torres, Brent Rooker and others on the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics before their matchup at 7:05 PM ET on Monday at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Nestor Cortes Jr. Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Cortes Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-2) for his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Cortes has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Cortes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Apr. 30 4.2 5 7 7 7 4 at Twins Apr. 25 5.0 5 4 3 6 1 vs. Angels Apr. 20 6.0 4 3 3 7 2 vs. Twins Apr. 14 7.0 5 2 2 7 0 at Orioles Apr. 9 5.1 4 2 2 5 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has six doubles, a triple, four home runs, 18 walks and 12 RBI (29 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He has a .242/.338/.408 slash line so far this season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 36 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.

He's slashed .283/.374/.465 on the year.

Rizzo has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 29 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .319/.439/.692 on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 36 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 16 bases.

He's slashed .273/.338/.348 so far this season.

Ruiz takes a nine-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .279 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 1 at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 2

