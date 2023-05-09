Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (19-17) and Oakland Athletics (8-28) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on May 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-3) to the mound, while Drew Rucinski (0-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

New York has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 147 (4.1 per game).

The Yankees' 3.56 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule