Yankees vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (19-17) and Oakland Athletics (8-28) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on May 9.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-3) to the mound, while Drew Rucinski (0-2) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 6, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Athletics Player Props
|Yankees vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Athletics
|Yankees vs Athletics Odds
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-3.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won 17 out of the 27 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -250 odds on them winning this game.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
- New York has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 147 (4.1 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.56 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|L 5-4
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|W 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Javy Guerra
|May 8
|Athletics
|W 7-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 12
|Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
|May 13
|Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Shane McClanahan
|May 14
|Rays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Zach Eflin
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.