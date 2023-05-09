Gleyber Torres and Brent Rooker are the hottest hitters on the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics, who meet on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET.

The Athletics are listed as +180 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Yankees (-225). The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Yankees -225 +180 9 -110 -110 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

The Yankees and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have put together a 17-10 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 63% of those games).

New York has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The Yankees have a 69.2% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

New York has had an over/under set by bookmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-22-1).

The Yankees have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-8 7-9 11-5 8-12 15-13 4-4

