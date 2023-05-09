The New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics will play on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, at 7:05 PM ET, with Anthony Rizzo and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to step up at the plate.

Yankees vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are seventh in MLB play with 46 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

New York's .394 slugging percentage is 16th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 26th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

New York is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (147 total).

The Yankees' .301 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.6 K/9, the third-best in the majors.

New York has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 6 WHIP in baseball (1.191).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt (0-3) takes the mound for the Yankees in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.83 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.

So far this year, Schmidt has not recorded a quality start.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this game.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays W 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Javy Guerra 5/8/2023 Athletics W 7-2 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/12/2023 Rays - Home Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/13/2023 Rays - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Shane McClanahan 5/14/2023 Rays - Home Clarke Schmidt Zach Eflin

