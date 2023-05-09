The New York Yankees (19-17) will look to Gleyber Torres when they host Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (8-28) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 9. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+200). The matchup's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 5.83 ERA) vs Drew Rucinski - OAK (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 27 times and won 17, or 63%, of those games.

The Yankees have not played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from New York, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Yankees went 2-3 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Athletics have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win eight times (22.9%) in those contests.

The Athletics have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1300 7th 3rd Win AL East +600 - 3rd

