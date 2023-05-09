Player props are available for Gleyber Torres and Brent Rooker, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Yankees vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Clarke Schmidt Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Schmidt Stats

Clarke Schmidt (0-3) will take the mound for the Yankees, his eighth start of the season.

In seven starts this season, Schmidt has not yet earned a quality start.

In seven starts this season, Schmidt has lasted five or more innings two times, with an average of 4.2 innings per appearance.

Schmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 3 4.1 6 2 0 4 2 at Rangers Apr. 28 5.0 10 5 5 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 23 5.2 3 3 0 8 1 vs. Angels Apr. 18 3.2 6 4 4 5 0 at Guardians Apr. 12 4.0 6 3 3 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Torres Stats

Torres has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 13 RBI (31 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .250/.343/.444 on the year.

Torres hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .273 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Rays May. 7 2-for-6 0 0 1 3 0 at Rays May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays May. 5 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has recorded 38 hits with five doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 15 runs.

He's slashed .292/.384/.469 on the season.

Rizzo heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with a home run, six walks and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 8 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 at Rays May. 7 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 at Rays May. 6 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Rays May. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 3 2-for-4 0 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 30 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .319/.445/.681 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 8 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1 at Royals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple and four walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 17 stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.340/.358 so far this year.

Ruiz has picked up a hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .318 with four doubles, a triple, a walk and six RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 8 2-for-5 0 0 0 3 1 at Royals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Royals May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 1 at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.