The Oakland Athletics (8-28) will look for Esteury Ruiz to prolong a 10-game hitting streak against the New York Yankees (19-17), on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (0-3) versus the Athletics and Drew Rucinski (0-2).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Yankees vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 5.83 ERA) vs Rucinski - OAK (0-2, 7.71 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clarke Schmidt

Schmidt (0-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up no earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.83, a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.705 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, Schmidt has not yet earned a quality start.

Schmidt has two starts of five or more innings this season in seven chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rucinski

The Athletics will send Rucinski (0-2) out to make his third start of the season.

In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In two games this season, he has a 7.71 ERA and 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .366 against him.

Rucinski has pitched five or more innings in a game one time this season heading into this outing.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.