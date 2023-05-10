Aaron Hicks -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .153.

This year, Hicks has posted at least one hit in seven of 24 games (29.2%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in just one game this season.

Hicks has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (54.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

