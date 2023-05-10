Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Hicks -- with a slugging percentage of .320 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the hill, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .153.
- This year, Hicks has posted at least one hit in seven of 24 games (29.2%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Hicks has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|11
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (54.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.31).
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Muller (1-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.
