Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Explore More About This Game

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.

Judge has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.5% of those games.

He has homered in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Judge has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).

He has scored in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings