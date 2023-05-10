Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge has five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.
  • Judge has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.5% of those games.
  • He has homered in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Judge has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).
  • He has scored in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 10
10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
11 (64.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
