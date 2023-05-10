Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has five doubles, six home runs and 16 walks while batting .253.
- Judge has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 18.5% of those games.
- He has homered in five games this year (18.5%), homering in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 10 games this year (37.0%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (18.5%).
- He has scored in 16 of 27 games (59.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|10
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .343 against him.
