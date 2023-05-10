The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Kyle Muller TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .278.

LeMahieu is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this year (43.8%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

