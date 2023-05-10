DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.389 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .278.
- LeMahieu is batting .368 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 23 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits eight times.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (43.8%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.4%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (33.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.31 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller (1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing hitters.
