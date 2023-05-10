The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 66 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Athletics.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Yankee Stadium

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .256 with seven doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.

Torres is batting .348 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

In 24 of 36 games this season (66.7%) Torres has had a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

Torres has an RBI in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (47.2%), including four games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 15 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (66.7%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings