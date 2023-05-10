Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- batting .219 with two doubles in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is batting .197 with two doubles and three walks.
- This year, Kiner-Falefa has posted at least one hit in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this year.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|12
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- The Athletics will send Muller (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.
