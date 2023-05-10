Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- batting .219 with two doubles in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Oakland Athletics, with Kyle Muller on the mound, on May 10 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is batting .197 with two doubles and three walks.
  • This year, Kiner-Falefa has posted at least one hit in 12 of 28 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 28 games this year.
  • Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • The Athletics will send Muller (1-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.62 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .343 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.