Jalen Brunson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 10
Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.
Below we will break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|24.0
|25.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.5
|4.4
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.0
|PRA
|36.5
|33.7
|35.8
|PR
|29.5
|27.5
|29.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|1.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Jalen Brunson's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks Championship Futures
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.
- He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brunson's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.
- Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/8/2023
|44
|32
|4
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5/6/2023
|38
|20
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5/2/2023
|39
|30
|5
|2
|6
|0
|2
|4/30/2023
|40
|25
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|30
|12
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3/22/2023
|37
|25
|6
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3/3/2023
|35
|25
|2
|8
|3
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brunson or any of his Knicks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.