Jalen Brunson and the rest of the New York Knicks hit the court versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 7:30 PM ET.

Brunson, in his previous game (May 8 loss against the Heat) put up 32 points and 11 assists.

Below we will break down Brunson's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.0 25.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.5 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 36.5 33.7 35.8 PR 29.5 27.5 29.8 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.8



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 16.3% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 17.6 per contest.

He's taken 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brunson's Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

The Heat are the second-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Heat are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

Conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 44 32 4 11 2 0 1 5/6/2023 38 20 6 8 0 0 0 5/2/2023 39 30 5 2 6 0 2 4/30/2023 40 25 5 7 0 0 1 3/29/2023 30 12 2 3 1 0 0 3/22/2023 37 25 6 6 2 0 1 3/3/2023 35 25 2 8 3 0 2

