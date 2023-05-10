The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
  • This season, Trevino has posted at least one hit in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in three games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In eight games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 10
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.