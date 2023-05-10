Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Athletics - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is batting .218 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- This season, Trevino has posted at least one hit in 14 of 24 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in three games this season (12.5%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in nine of 24 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.31 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (64 total, 1.7 per game).
- Muller makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.62 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.62, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .343 against him.
