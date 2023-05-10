Josh Hart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Heat - May 10
Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
With prop bets in place for Hart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.8
|11.1
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.8
|8.3
|Assists
|2.5
|3.8
|2.6
|PRA
|19.5
|21.4
|22
|PR
|16.5
|17.6
|19.4
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|0.9
Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat
- Hart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.
- Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.
- The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.
Josh Hart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/8/2023
|22
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5/6/2023
|38
|15
|12
|2
|2
|0
|1
|5/2/2023
|32
|14
|11
|9
|2
|0
|1
|4/30/2023
|43
|10
|8
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3/29/2023
|29
|13
|8
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3/22/2023
|30
|12
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3/3/2023
|33
|5
|7
|3
|0
|1
|2
|11/7/2022
|37
|12
|9
|8
|1
|0
|2
|10/26/2022
|31
|10
|6
|6
|1
|1
|3
