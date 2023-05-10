Josh Hart and his New York Knicks teammates take the court versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last appearance, a 109-101 loss to the Heat, Hart had four points.

With prop bets in place for Hart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Josh Hart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 11.1 Rebounds 6.5 7.8 8.3 Assists 2.5 3.8 2.6 PRA 19.5 21.4 22 PR 16.5 17.6 19.4 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.9



Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Josh Hart Insights vs. the Heat

Hart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

The Heat allow 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, 28th-ranked in the league.

Josh Hart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/8/2023 22 4 2 0 0 0 0 5/6/2023 38 15 12 2 2 0 1 5/2/2023 32 14 11 9 2 0 1 4/30/2023 43 10 8 4 0 1 0 3/29/2023 29 13 8 3 1 0 2 3/22/2023 30 12 4 3 2 1 2 3/3/2023 33 5 7 3 0 1 2 11/7/2022 37 12 9 8 1 0 2 10/26/2022 31 10 6 6 1 1 3

