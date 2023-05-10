The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209.5)



The Knicks sport a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New York (15-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is averaging 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

In terms of assists, the Knicks are averaging only 22.9 assists per game (third-worst in league).

With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 19th in the league.

In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% threes (30.1%).

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

