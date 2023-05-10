Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209.5)
- The Knicks sport a 45-35-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, New York (15-12) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- New York and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is averaging 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- In terms of assists, the Knicks are averaging only 22.9 assists per game (third-worst in league).
- With 12.6 treys per game, the Knicks are 11th in the NBA. They sport a 35.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 19th in the league.
- In terms of shot breakdown, New York has taken 60% two-pointers (accounting for 69.9% of the team's baskets) and 40% threes (30.1%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
