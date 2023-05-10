The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this season, sporting an ATS record of 45-35-2, as opposed to the 30-48-4 record of the Heat.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 15-12 ATS record New York racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Miami and its opponents have exceeded the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York ranks 11th in the NBA with 116 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, it ranks 12th with 113.1 points allowed per contest.

The Knicks haven't produced many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per game.

So far this year, the Knicks are making 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.4% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

This year, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40% threes (30.1% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best defensively (109.8 points allowed).

This season the Heat are ranked 25th in the league in assists at 23.8 per game.

In 2022-23 the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-point makes (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami takes 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

