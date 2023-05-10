The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 15-12 ATS record New York puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.

New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).

The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per contest.

This year, the Knicks are making 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.4% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.

New York is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60% of the shots it has taken (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 35.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 40% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).

Heat Performance Insights

On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.

The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).

Miami takes 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

