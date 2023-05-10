Knicks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (209)
- The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this year.
- As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Miami is 7-8 against the spread compared to the 15-12 ATS record New York puts up as a 3.5-point favorite.
- New York's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Miami's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Heat are 8-16, while the Knicks are 27-14 as moneyline favorites.
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- The Knicks haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking third-worst in the NBA with 22.9 assists per contest.
- This year, the Knicks are making 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.4% (19th-ranked) from three-point land.
- New York is attempting 53.6 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 60% of the shots it has taken (and 69.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 35.7 three-pointers per contest, which are 40% of its shots (and 30.1% of the team's buckets).
Heat Performance Insights
- On offense Miami is the worst team in the NBA (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the NBA.
- The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami takes 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 59.2% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.
