The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

New York covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, New York does it better (53.7% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 27-14, a better mark than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Knicks Performance Insights

New York is 11th in the NBA with 116 points per game so far this year. At the other end of the court, it ranks 12th with 113.1 points allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Knicks are averaging just 22.9 dimes per contest (third-worst in league).

The Knicks are making 12.6 threes per game (11th-ranked in league). They own a 35.4% shooting percentage (19th-ranked) from downtown.

New York has taken 60% two-pointers and 40% from beyond the arc this year. Of the team's buckets, 69.9% are two-pointers and 30.1% are threes.

