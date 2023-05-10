The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will go head to head in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-3.5) 209 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -182 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

  • The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these two teams average 222.9 combined points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York has compiled a 45-36-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • Miami has covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 24.0
Julius Randle 22.5 -120 25.1
RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6
Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

