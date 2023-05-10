Knicks vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209.5
|-159
|+135
|Tipico
|Knicks (-3.5)
|209.5
|-170
|+145
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more than this game's point total.
- Opponents of these teams average 222.9 combined points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jalen Brunson
|25.5
|-120
|24.0
|Julius Randle
|23.5
|-110
|25.1
|RJ Barrett
|20.5
|-110
|19.6
|Josh Hart
|9.5
|-115
|9.8
|Quentin Grimes
|9.5
|-105
|11.3
