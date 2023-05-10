In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These two teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 16.5 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these teams average 222.9 combined points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 ATS record so far this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 24.0 Julius Randle 23.5 -110 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6 Josh Hart 9.5 -115 9.8 Quentin Grimes 9.5 -105 11.3

