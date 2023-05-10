The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and conceding 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams average 225.5 points per game combined, 16 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender 222.9 points per game combined, 13.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jalen Brunson 25.5 -120 24.0 Julius Randle 22.5 -120 25.1 RJ Barrett 20.5 -110 19.6 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 +105 7.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jalen Brunson or another Knicks player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Knicks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.