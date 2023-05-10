The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • New York is 21-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Knicks average 117.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
  • In home games, New York is ceding 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.2).
  • The Knicks are averaging 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% away from home.

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Evan Fournier Questionable Illness
Isaiah Roby Out Ankle
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle
Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

