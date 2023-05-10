The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 next to come.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

New York is 21-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat give up (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks average 117.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.8 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.

In home games, New York is ceding 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.2).

The Knicks are averaging 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging when playing on the road (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% in home games and 35.1% away from home.

