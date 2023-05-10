How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks Championship Futures
|Knicks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- New York is 21-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Knicks are averaging 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they are in away games (114.8).
- In 2022-23, New York is surrendering 113 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 113.2.
- In home games, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than in away games (13). However, they have a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.