The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

New York is 21-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Knicks are averaging 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they are in away games (114.8).

In 2022-23, New York is surrendering 113 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 113.2.

In home games, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than in away games (13). However, they have a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Knicks Injuries