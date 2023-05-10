The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are playing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • New York is 21-12 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games, the Knicks are averaging 2.5 more points per game (117.3) than they are in away games (114.8).
  • In 2022-23, New York is surrendering 113 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 113.2.
  • In home games, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than in away games (13). However, they have a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in away games (35.1%).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Evan Fournier Questionable Illness
Isaiah Roby Out Ankle
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle
Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

