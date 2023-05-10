The New York Knicks will meet the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game away from home.

Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, giving up 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.

The Knicks are sinking 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% when playing at home and 35.1% in road games.

Knicks Injuries