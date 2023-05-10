The New York Knicks will meet the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • In games New York shoots better than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
  • The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Knicks have performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game away from home.
  • Defensively New York has been better in home games this season, giving up 113 points per game, compared to 113.2 in away games.
  • The Knicks are sinking 12.3 treys per game, which is 0.7 fewer than they're averaging in road games (13). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.7% when playing at home and 35.1% in road games.

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Evan Fournier Questionable Illness
Isaiah Roby Out Ankle
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle
Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

