How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The Knicks average 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks are scoring 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (114.8).
- New York is allowing 113 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113.2).
- When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have fared worse at home this year, making 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% mark when playing on the road.
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
