The New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Knicks average 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks are scoring 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (114.8).

New York is allowing 113 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113.2).

When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have fared worse at home this year, making 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% mark when playing on the road.

Knicks Injuries