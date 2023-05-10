The New York Knicks will face the Miami Heat in a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
  • The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
  • The Knicks average 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • The Knicks are scoring 117.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.5 more points than they're averaging away from home (114.8).
  • New York is allowing 113 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (113.2).
  • When it comes to total threes made, the Knicks have fared worse at home this year, making 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 in away games. Meanwhile, they've posted a 35.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% mark when playing on the road.

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Evan Fournier Questionable Illness
Isaiah Roby Out Ankle
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle
Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.