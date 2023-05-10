In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will play the Miami Heat.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

  • The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
  • In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.
  • The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
  • The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Knicks have performed better at home this season, posting 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game in road games.
  • New York is ceding 113 points per game this year at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.2).
  • When playing at home, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than on the road (13). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

Knicks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Evan Fournier Questionable Illness
Isaiah Roby Out Ankle
Immanuel Quickley Questionable Ankle
Jericho Sims Out For Season Shoulder

