In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will play the Miami Heat.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

In games New York shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 21-12 overall.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Knicks record 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

When New York totals more than 109.8 points, it is 35-19.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Knicks have performed better at home this season, posting 117.3 points per game, compared to 114.8 per game in road games.

New York is ceding 113 points per game this year at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (113.2).

When playing at home, the Knicks are making 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (12.3) than on the road (13). However, they sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to in road games (35.1%).

Knicks Injuries