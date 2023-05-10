Julius Randle and Bam Adebayo are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat square off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 9.5 (+110) 3.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)

Randle's 25.1 points per game average is 2.6 points more than Wednesday's over/under.

Randle has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (10) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Randle has hit 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-111) 4.5 (+115) 6.5 (-105) 2.5 (+110)

The 25.5-point prop bet for Jalen Brunson on Wednesday is 1.5 higher than his season scoring average (24).

He grabs 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Brunson has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

He two made three-pointers average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (-118) 2.5 (-143)

The 20.4 points Adebayo scores per game are 2.9 more than his prop total on Wednesday.

Adebayo's rebounding average of 9.2 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-128) 6.5 (+115) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175)

Wednesday's over/under for Jimmy Butler is 27.5 points. That is 4.6 more than his season average of 22.9.

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (6.5).

Butler's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

