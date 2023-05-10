The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under for the matchup is 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -3.5 209.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
  • New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.
  • New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, New York has won 17 of its 25 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 63 games this season that have had more than 209.5 combined points scored.
  • The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.
  • Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • Three of Knicks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in road games (27-14-0).
  • The Knicks score 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over eight times.
  • Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).
  • The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
  • Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

