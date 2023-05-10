The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under for the matchup is 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.

New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.

New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.

This season, New York has won 17 of its 25 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 63 games this season that have had more than 209.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.

Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Three of Knicks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in road games (27-14-0).

The Knicks score 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over eight times.

Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.