Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The over/under for the matchup is 209.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|209.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
- New York has an average point total of 229.1 in its contests this year, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Knicks' ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.
- New York has won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- This season, New York has won 17 of its 25 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 63 games this season that have had more than 209.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Miami's outings this season is 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's point total.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have gone 5-5 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of Knicks' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- New York sports a worse record against the spread in home games (19-22-0) than it does in road games (27-14-0).
- The Knicks score 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
- When New York puts up more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 9-1 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over eight times.
- Miami's winning percentage against the spread at home is .341 (14-27-0). On the road, it is .390 (16-25-0).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|15-12
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
