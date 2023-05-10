Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is set at 209.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|209.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In 69 of 82 games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to total more than 209.5 points.
- The average total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 19.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Knicks have put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread.
- This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.
- This season, New York has won 18 of its 26 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Knicks.
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 63 games this season that ended with a point total above 209.5 points.
- The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's total.
- Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.
- The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
|Knicks vs Heat Player Props
|How to Watch Knicks vs Heat
|Knicks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Heat Prediction
|Knicks vs Heat Injury Report
|Knicks vs Heat Players to Watch
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- Three of Knicks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- New York has done a better job covering the spread in road games (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).
- The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 outings.
- This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|15-12
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.