The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is set at 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 209.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 69 of 82 games this season, New York and its opponents have combined to total more than 209.5 points.

The average total in New York's contests this year is 229.1, 19.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Knicks have put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread.

This season, New York has been favored 39 times and won 26, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season, New York has won 18 of its 26 games, or 69.2%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Knicks.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 63 games this season that ended with a point total above 209.5 points.

The average over/under for Miami's matchups this season is 219.3, 9.8 more points than this game's total.

Miami is 30-52-0 against the spread this year.

The Heat have been victorious in seven, or 30.4%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has won five of its 15 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +135 on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

Three of Knicks' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

New York has done a better job covering the spread in road games (27-14-0) than it has at home (19-22-0).

The 116 points per game the Knicks average are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 outings.

This year, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). On the road, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

