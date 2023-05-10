The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -3.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

In 69 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 combined points.

The average total in New York's matchups this year is 229.1, 19.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Knicks have gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.

New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, New York has won 17 of its 25 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 62.3% chance to win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8 Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.

The Knicks have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.

Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.

The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38 Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat 116 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 33-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 35-19 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 29-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-36 30-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.