The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -3.5 209.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

  • In 69 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 combined points.
  • The average total in New York's matchups this year is 229.1, 19.6 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Knicks have gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.
  • New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
  • This season, New York has won 17 of its 25 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 62.3% chance to win.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Knicks 69 84.1% 116 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

  • The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
  • The Knicks have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
  • Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
  • The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Knicks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Knicks 46-36 15-12 44-38
Heat 30-52 7-8 41-41

Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights

Knicks Heat
116
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
11
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
33-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
35-19
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.1
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
12
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
29-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
30-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

