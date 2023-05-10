Knicks vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.
Knicks vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|209.5
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- In 69 games this season, New York and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 combined points.
- The average total in New York's matchups this year is 229.1, 19.6 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Knicks have gone 46-36-0 ATS this season.
- New York has been the favorite in 39 games this season and won 26 (66.7%) of those contests.
- This season, New York has won 17 of its 25 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Knicks have a 62.3% chance to win.
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks have a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Knicks have hit the over in three of their past 10 outings.
- Against the spread, New York has fared worse at home, covering 19 times in 41 home games, and 27 times in 41 road games.
- The 116 points per game the Knicks score are 6.2 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When New York scores more than 109.8 points, it is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall.
Knicks vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|15-12
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Knicks vs. Heat Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
