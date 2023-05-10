The New York Knicks (47-35) have four players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 5 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET.

These squads match up for the second straight game after the Heat beat the Knicks 109-101 on Monday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-leading 27 points. Jalen Brunson scored 32 points in the Knicks' loss.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks record 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York is 35-19 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been putting up 103.3 points per contest, an average that's much lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in the NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks average 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (sixth in the league), and give up 111.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in the NBA).

Heat Season Insights

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are putting up 117 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 209

