The New York Knicks (47-35) will be monitoring four players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 5 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Heat defeated the Knicks 109-101 on Monday. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the win with a team-high 27 points. Jalen Brunson notched 32 points in the Knicks' loss.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Out Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 116 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York has a 35-19 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

The Knicks' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 103.3 points a contest compared to the 116 they've averaged this season.

New York makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the NBA with 114.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in the league defensively with 111.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are averaging 117 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 209

