Find the injury report for the New York Knicks (47-35), which currently has four players listed, as the Knicks ready for their NBA playoffs second round game 5 against the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Heat defeated the Knicks 109-101 on Monday. Jimmy Butler's team-high 27 points led the Heat to the victory. Jalen Brunson had 32 points for the Knicks.

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Evan Fournier SG Questionable Illness 6.1 1.8 1.3 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9 Immanuel Quickley PG Questionable Ankle 14.9 4.2 3.4 Jericho Sims C Out For Season Shoulder 3.4 4.7 0.5

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Victor Oladipo: Out For Season (Knee), Jimmy Butler: Questionable (Ankle), Haywood Highsmith: Questionable (Knee), Caleb Martin: Questionable (Back), Tyler Herro: Out (Hand)

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks average 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

New York has a 35-19 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

In their last 10 games, the Knicks have been scoring 103.3 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 116 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

New York connects on 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 13 on average.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league by averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th in the NBA, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 209

