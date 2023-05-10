Top Knicks vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Julius Randle and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) face off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 109-101, on Monday. Butler scored a team-high 27 points for the Heat, and chipped in six rebounds and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson had 32 points, plus four rebounds and 11 assists, for the Knicks.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|32
|4
|11
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|24
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|6
|10
|2
|2
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|23
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Max Strus
|16
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle puts up 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brunson leads his squad in assists per game (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Immanuel Quickley puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.
- RJ Barrett posts 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Josh Hart is posting 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Butler is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.
- Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.
- The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.
- Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|26.8
|5.1
|4.1
|1.3
|0.6
|1.3
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|22.7
|4.1
|5.2
|1.5
|0.1
|1.7
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|16.2
|8.7
|3.6
|1
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.3
|4.2
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|1.8
|Kevin Love
|MIA
|8.6
|6.7
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|2.1
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.1
|8.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
