Julius Randle and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch when the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) face off at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Heat knocked off the Knicks, 109-101, on Monday. Butler scored a team-high 27 points for the Heat, and chipped in six rebounds and 10 assists. Jalen Brunson had 32 points, plus four rebounds and 11 assists, for the Knicks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 4 11 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 24 4 3 1 0 3 Julius Randle 20 9 3 0 0 1

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 6 10 2 2 1 Bam Adebayo 23 13 2 1 0 0 Max Strus 16 6 2 1 1 4

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle puts up 25.1 points and 10 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.1 assists, shooting 46% from the field and 34.3% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brunson leads his squad in assists per game (6.2), and also posts 24 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley puts up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

RJ Barrett posts 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is posting 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and produces 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

Max Strus is putting up 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per game.

The Heat get 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

Kyle Lowry is putting up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.8 5.1 4.1 1.3 0.6 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 22.7 4.1 5.2 1.5 0.1 1.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.2 8.7 3.6 1 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.3 4.2 3.1 1 0.1 1.8 Kevin Love MIA 8.6 6.7 1.8 0.3 0.5 2.1 Josh Hart NY 11.1 8.3 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.9

