Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday, May 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks were defeated by the Heat on Monday, 109-101. Jalen Brunson scored 32 in a losing effort, while Butler led the winning squad with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Brunson 32 4 11 1 0 2 RJ Barrett 24 4 3 1 0 3 Julius Randle 20 9 3 0 0 1

Heat's Last Game

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 6 10 2 2 1 Bam Adebayo 23 13 2 1 0 0 Max Strus 16 6 2 1 1 4

Knicks vs Heat Additional Info

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle leads the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.

Brunson puts up a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

Immanuel Quickley is posting 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name Team PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler MIA 26.8 5.1 4.1 1.3 0.6 1.3 Jalen Brunson NY 22.7 4.1 5.2 1.5 0.1 1.7 Bam Adebayo MIA 16.2 8.7 3.6 1 0.5 0 RJ Barrett NY 19.3 4.2 3.1 1 0.1 1.8 Kevin Love MIA 8.6 6.7 1.8 0.3 0.5 2.1 Josh Hart NY 11.1 8.3 2.6 0.9 0.3 0.9

