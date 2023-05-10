Top Knicks vs. Heat Players to Watch - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Wednesday's 7:30 PM ET game between the New York Knicks (47-35) and the Miami Heat (44-38) at Madison Square Garden features the Knicks' Julius Randle and the Heat's Jimmy Butler as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Knicks vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Knicks' Last Game
The Knicks were defeated by the Heat on Monday, 109-101. Jalen Brunson scored 32 in a losing effort, while Butler led the winning squad with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Brunson
|32
|4
|11
|1
|0
|2
|RJ Barrett
|24
|4
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Julius Randle
|20
|9
|3
|0
|0
|1
Heat's Last Game
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|27
|6
|10
|2
|2
|1
|Bam Adebayo
|23
|13
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Max Strus
|16
|6
|2
|1
|1
|4
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Players to Watch
- Randle leads the Knicks with 25.1 points per game and 10 rebounds (ninth in league), while also putting up 4.1 assists.
- Brunson puts up a team-high 6.2 assists per contest. He is also putting up 24 points and 3.5 rebounds, shooting 49.2% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Immanuel Quickley is posting 14.9 points, 3.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- RJ Barrett is putting up 19.6 points, 2.8 assists and 5 rebounds per game.
- Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 3.8 assists and 7.8 rebounds per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Adebayo is averaging team highs in points (20.4 per game) and rebounds (9.2). And he is producing 3.2 assists, making 54% of his shots from the field.
- Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he delivers 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.
- Max Strus is averaging 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 41% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.
- Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jimmy Butler
|MIA
|26.8
|5.1
|4.1
|1.3
|0.6
|1.3
|Jalen Brunson
|NY
|22.7
|4.1
|5.2
|1.5
|0.1
|1.7
|Bam Adebayo
|MIA
|16.2
|8.7
|3.6
|1
|0.5
|0
|RJ Barrett
|NY
|19.3
|4.2
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|1.8
|Kevin Love
|MIA
|8.6
|6.7
|1.8
|0.3
|0.5
|2.1
|Josh Hart
|NY
|11.1
|8.3
|2.6
|0.9
|0.3
|0.9
